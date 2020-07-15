Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
311 Kimball St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
311 Kimball St
311 Kimball Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
311 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
311 Kimball St Available 07/17/20 New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse!
Custom cabinets
Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring
Granite Counter tops
(RLNE5887811)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 Kimball St have any available units?
311 Kimball St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 311 Kimball St have?
Some of 311 Kimball St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 311 Kimball St currently offering any rent specials?
311 Kimball St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Kimball St pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Kimball St is pet friendly.
Does 311 Kimball St offer parking?
No, 311 Kimball St does not offer parking.
Does 311 Kimball St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Kimball St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Kimball St have a pool?
No, 311 Kimball St does not have a pool.
Does 311 Kimball St have accessible units?
No, 311 Kimball St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Kimball St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Kimball St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Kimball St have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Kimball St does not have units with air conditioning.
