Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room new construction

New construction for walking distance to downtown Kannapolis (Gem Theatre, Sports and Entertainment Complex, Breweries and more). Fully fenced in yard on corner lot. Very nice selections like granite counter tops (and in all the bathrooms), upgraded cabinets, lighting / ceiling fans, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. All appliances included (Fridge, Washer & Dryer) Pets conditional.

Applicants must put in formal application to review and approve by owner.