Kannapolis, NC
2407 Summit Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2407 Summit Avenue

2407 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2407 Summit Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath, den, large kitchen, kitchen appliances, gas heat central air.

This property is set up on a Self View Box. You will have one hour from the time of registration to view the property with the code that will be provided. Please call 704.937.2663 for a code or go the website www.rently.com and search the property address.

Please note that you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee. Registration only takes a couple of minutes. You will be provided with a code to our lockbox on the property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Summit Avenue have any available units?
2407 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2407 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Summit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Summit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Summit Avenue offer parking?
No, 2407 Summit Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 2407 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2407 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Summit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Summit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2407 Summit Avenue has units with air conditioning.
