Kannapolis, NC
222 Water Ridge Avenue
222 Water Ridge Avenue

222 Water Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

222 Water Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Water Ridge Avenue have any available units?
222 Water Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 222 Water Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Water Ridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Water Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Water Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 222 Water Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 Water Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 Water Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Water Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Water Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Water Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Water Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Water Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Water Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Water Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Water Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Water Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
