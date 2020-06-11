2210 Florida Ave

Amenities

Nice Home In Kannapolis!! - Updated Partial Brick Ranch Home in Established Royal Oaks!! Sit on the Front Porch and Relax....Enter in the Spacious Living Room with Hard Wood Floors. Bedroom One is off the Living Room with New Carpet, then to Kitchen w/Laminate Floors, Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Bedroom Two is around the corner and down the Hall w/New Carpet. The Master Bedroom has New Carpet, a Spacious Walk In Closet, Recessed Lights and the Master Bathroom has Granite Countertops & Ceramic Tile Floors. This home is spacious with a nice size corner lot, it has no HOA and is conveniently located in Kannapolis.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799134)