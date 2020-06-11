All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2210 Florida Ave

2210 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Florida Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice Home In Kannapolis!! - Updated Partial Brick Ranch Home in Established Royal Oaks!! Sit on the Front Porch and Relax....Enter in the Spacious Living Room with Hard Wood Floors. Bedroom One is off the Living Room with New Carpet, then to Kitchen w/Laminate Floors, Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Bedroom Two is around the corner and down the Hall w/New Carpet. The Master Bedroom has New Carpet, a Spacious Walk In Closet, Recessed Lights and the Master Bathroom has Granite Countertops & Ceramic Tile Floors. This home is spacious with a nice size corner lot, it has no HOA and is conveniently located in Kannapolis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Florida Ave have any available units?
2210 Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2210 Florida Ave have?
Some of 2210 Florida Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Florida Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Florida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Florida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2210 Florida Ave offer parking?
No, 2210 Florida Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 2210 Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 2210 Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Florida Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
