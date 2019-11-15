All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 2155 Charles Towne Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
2155 Charles Towne Court
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

2155 Charles Towne Court

2155 Charles Towne Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2155 Charles Towne Ct, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remarkable 2 Story house in the Kannapolis area! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled away in the quaint Sumters Ridge community near 85 and the Intimadators stadium, is a must see! Home features cozy living room with fireplace. Kitchen with ample cabinet space and black appliances. Lots of natural light! One car garage. It has a secluded partially fenced in backyard, and large deck perfect for summer nights. Call us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Charles Towne Court have any available units?
2155 Charles Towne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2155 Charles Towne Court have?
Some of 2155 Charles Towne Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Charles Towne Court currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Charles Towne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Charles Towne Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Charles Towne Court is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Charles Towne Court offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Charles Towne Court offers parking.
Does 2155 Charles Towne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Charles Towne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Charles Towne Court have a pool?
No, 2155 Charles Towne Court does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Charles Towne Court have accessible units?
No, 2155 Charles Towne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Charles Towne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Charles Towne Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 Charles Towne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 Charles Towne Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College