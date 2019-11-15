2155 Charles Towne Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Remarkable 2 Story house in the Kannapolis area! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled away in the quaint Sumters Ridge community near 85 and the Intimadators stadium, is a must see! Home features cozy living room with fireplace. Kitchen with ample cabinet space and black appliances. Lots of natural light! One car garage. It has a secluded partially fenced in backyard, and large deck perfect for summer nights. Call us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.