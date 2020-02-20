All apartments in Kannapolis
205 Wood Avenue
205 Wood Avenue

205 Wood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 Wood Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Jamestown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Charming renovated 3 BR, 2 BA Bungalow ready for new residents. Easy care carpet and laminate wood floors throughout home. Updated Sunny Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both BA have been updated with granite counters and fixtures. Open plan makes this home a great place for entertaining. This home will not last long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

