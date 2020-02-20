205 Wood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Charming renovated 3 BR, 2 BA Bungalow ready for new residents. Easy care carpet and laminate wood floors throughout home. Updated Sunny Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both BA have been updated with granite counters and fixtures. Open plan makes this home a great place for entertaining. This home will not last long.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.