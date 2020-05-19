204 Cliffside Drive

Amenities
DIVE INTO SUMMER 2020!
Enjoy all the perks of summer just outside your back door. This lovely home includes an in-ground pool with a private fenced in yard ! Dry off,warm up, and relax on the beautiful deck.
***Note***Tenant is responsible for pool maintenance.
Close to I-85 and the Kannapolis/Concord area attractions, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom ranch house is a gem! This home has great space -- open family room, kitchen and formal living room/office.
The renovated kitchen overlooks the large pool and private, fenced backyard. The main bath is very roomy, and includes a combination garden tub/shower, an extended vanity and a separate walk in closet. Features of the home include: a one-car attached carport and a patio to the outdoor pool.
Pets conditional. Limited to 1 pet under 30 Ibs.
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**