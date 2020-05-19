All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

204 Cliffside Drive

204 Cliffside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Cliffside Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
DIVE INTO SUMMER 2020!

Enjoy all the perks of summer just outside your back door. This lovely home includes an in-ground pool with a private fenced in yard ! Dry off,warm up, and relax on the beautiful deck.

***Note***Tenant is responsible for pool maintenance.

Close to I-85 and the Kannapolis/Concord area attractions, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom ranch house is a gem! This home has great space -- open family room, kitchen and formal living room/office.

The renovated kitchen overlooks the large pool and private, fenced backyard. The main bath is very roomy, and includes a combination garden tub/shower, an extended vanity and a separate walk in closet. Features of the home include: a one-car attached carport and a patio to the outdoor pool.

Pets conditional. Limited to 1 pet under 30 Ibs.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Cliffside Drive have any available units?
204 Cliffside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 204 Cliffside Drive have?
Some of 204 Cliffside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Cliffside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Cliffside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Cliffside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Cliffside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Cliffside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Cliffside Drive offers parking.
Does 204 Cliffside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Cliffside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Cliffside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 204 Cliffside Drive has a pool.
Does 204 Cliffside Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Cliffside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Cliffside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Cliffside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Cliffside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Cliffside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

