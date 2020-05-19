204 Cliffside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

DIVE INTO SUMMER 2020!



Enjoy all the perks of summer just outside your back door. This lovely home includes an in-ground pool with a private fenced in yard ! Dry off,warm up, and relax on the beautiful deck.



***Note***Tenant is responsible for pool maintenance.



Close to I-85 and the Kannapolis/Concord area attractions, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom ranch house is a gem! This home has great space -- open family room, kitchen and formal living room/office.



The renovated kitchen overlooks the large pool and private, fenced backyard. The main bath is very roomy, and includes a combination garden tub/shower, an extended vanity and a separate walk in closet. Features of the home include: a one-car attached carport and a patio to the outdoor pool.



Pets conditional. Limited to 1 pet under 30 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**