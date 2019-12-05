All apartments in Kannapolis
2028 Quill Court
2028 Quill Court

2028 Quill Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2028 Quill Court, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Quill Court have any available units?
2028 Quill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2028 Quill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Quill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Quill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Quill Court is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Quill Court offer parking?
No, 2028 Quill Court does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Quill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Quill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Quill Court have a pool?
No, 2028 Quill Court does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Quill Court have accessible units?
No, 2028 Quill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Quill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Quill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Quill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Quill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
