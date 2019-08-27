1423 Oakshade Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss out on this charming, completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath (stand-up shower) duplex! This unit has washer/dryer hook ups, a back deck dedicated to the unit, and more! Lawn care is included in the rent. Rent is $750.



Pets accepted on case by case basis. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $750 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.



It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.



All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



