Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1402 Branch Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1402 Branch Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1402 Branch Ave
1402 Brook Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1402 Brook Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand NEW Duplex in Kannapolis - This Brand New Duplex is looking for renters. Home has 3BR/2.5BA with laminate wood floors and brand new appliances. Come be the first tenant!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4514029)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1402 Branch Ave have any available units?
1402 Branch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 1402 Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Branch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Branch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Branch Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 1402 Branch Ave offer parking?
No, 1402 Branch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Branch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 1402 Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 1402 Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Branch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Branch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Branch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kannapolis 1 Bedrooms
Kannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Kannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Cherryville, NC
Westport, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College