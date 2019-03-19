All apartments in Kannapolis
1402 Branch Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 Branch Ave

1402 Brook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Brook Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand NEW Duplex in Kannapolis - This Brand New Duplex is looking for renters. Home has 3BR/2.5BA with laminate wood floors and brand new appliances. Come be the first tenant!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4514029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

