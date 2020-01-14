1309 Mt. Vernon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3bd/2ba House in Jackson Park w/ Large Den, Back Porch, & Fenced Back Yard - 3 bed 2 bath House that has nice updates with vinyl hardwood in den, kitchen, hallways, & baths. The house has large den/dining room that is connected and open to the kitchen as well. Two bedrooms are off of den to one side and another bedroom and bath are off the other side of den. Other amenities are out the backdoor there is a large porch, large backyard that is fenced.



Overcash Real Estate

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property



You can also visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4424665)