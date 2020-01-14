All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1309 Mt. Vernon Ave

1309 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Mount Vernon Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3bd/2ba House in Jackson Park w/ Large Den, Back Porch, & Fenced Back Yard - 3 bed 2 bath House that has nice updates with vinyl hardwood in den, kitchen, hallways, & baths. The house has large den/dining room that is connected and open to the kitchen as well. Two bedrooms are off of den to one side and another bedroom and bath are off the other side of den. Other amenities are out the backdoor there is a large porch, large backyard that is fenced.

Overcash Real Estate
Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

You can also visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4424665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave have any available units?
1309 Mt. Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Mt. Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave offer parking?
No, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

