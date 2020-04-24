Rent Calculator
1217 Moss Acres Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:30 PM
1217 Moss Acres Court
1217 Moss Acres Court
Location
1217 Moss Acres Court, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION
Remodeled home located off Rogers Lake Rd and convenient to the parkway and I-85. Stove and dishwasher included. All electric. No Pets and no smoking
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 Moss Acres Court have any available units?
1217 Moss Acres Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kannapolis, NC
.
Is 1217 Moss Acres Court currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Moss Acres Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Moss Acres Court pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Moss Acres Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 1217 Moss Acres Court offer parking?
No, 1217 Moss Acres Court does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Moss Acres Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Moss Acres Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Moss Acres Court have a pool?
No, 1217 Moss Acres Court does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Moss Acres Court have accessible units?
No, 1217 Moss Acres Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Moss Acres Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Moss Acres Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Moss Acres Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Moss Acres Court does not have units with air conditioning.
