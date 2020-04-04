All apartments in Kannapolis
112 S East Avenue
112 S East Avenue

112 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 South East Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated 2020 3bed/2ba House walking distance to downtown Kannapolis - This house is a must see it has just gone a full remodel including adding square footage for the master bath. There are too many things to list but the pictures will do it justice the neighborhood is a very nice while in walking distance to downtown Kannapolis including the new ball park.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

