111 Wayne Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to this Absolutely Gorgeous, Totally Updated, Two Bed, One Bath, Single Story Home in Kannapolis! Upgrades Include New Windows & Recessed Can Lighting Throughout, New Hardwood Flooring in Living Room & Kitchen, Kitchen w/ New Counter Tops, Soft Close Cabinets, Under Cabinet Lighting, & Stainless Steel Appliances Including Smooth Top Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Microwave, New Carpet & Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms, & Beautiful Bathroom w/ New Tile & Custom Shelving! Available for Immediate Occupancy. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Please Note, No Housing Vouchers are Accepted on this Home. Don't Miss Out On Your Opportunity to Live in a Highly Revitalizing Area of Town! This Home is Super Convenient to the Cabarrus County Public Library, Village Park, David H. Murdock Research Institute, & Brand New Kannapolis Intimidators Baseball Stadium in 2020!