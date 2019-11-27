All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated November 27 2019

111 Wayne Avenue

111 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Wayne Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home to this Absolutely Gorgeous, Totally Updated, Two Bed, One Bath, Single Story Home in Kannapolis! Upgrades Include New Windows & Recessed Can Lighting Throughout, New Hardwood Flooring in Living Room & Kitchen, Kitchen w/ New Counter Tops, Soft Close Cabinets, Under Cabinet Lighting, & Stainless Steel Appliances Including Smooth Top Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Microwave, New Carpet & Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms, & Beautiful Bathroom w/ New Tile & Custom Shelving! Available for Immediate Occupancy. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Please Note, No Housing Vouchers are Accepted on this Home. Don't Miss Out On Your Opportunity to Live in a Highly Revitalizing Area of Town! This Home is Super Convenient to the Cabarrus County Public Library, Village Park, David H. Murdock Research Institute, & Brand New Kannapolis Intimidators Baseball Stadium in 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
111 Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 111 Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 111 Wayne Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Wayne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 111 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 Wayne Avenue offers parking.
Does 111 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Wayne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Wayne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Wayne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

