111 Wayne Avenue

Amenities
Welcome Home to this Absolutely Gorgeous, Totally Updated, Two Bed, One Bath, Single Story Home in Kannapolis! Upgrades Include New Windows & Recessed Can Lighting Throughout, New Hardwood Flooring in Living Room & Kitchen, Kitchen w/ New Counter Tops, Soft Close Cabinets, Under Cabinet Lighting, & Stainless Steel Appliances Including Smooth Top Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Microwave, New Carpet & Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms, & Beautiful Bathroom w/ New Tile & Custom Shelving! Available for Immediate Occupancy. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Please Note, No Housing Vouchers are Accepted on this Home. Don't Miss Out On Your Opportunity to Live in a Highly Revitalizing Area of Town! This Home is Super Convenient to the Cabarrus County Public Library, Village Park, David H. Murdock Research Institute, & Brand New Kannapolis Intimidators Baseball Stadium in 2020!