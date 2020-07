Amenities

Recently updated well maintained house in the country. Nice open layout. Just 4 minutes from Flowers Plantation/Buffalo Rd area. New flooring and freshly painted. Comes with appliances and washer/dryer. Large yard with nice deck. Ready now. Credit, Criminal, Income & Rental History will be verified. Application fee $40 per applicant age 18 and over. No Vouchers. Calls M-F 9am-5pm Only. No pets. No smoking.