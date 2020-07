Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7031 Cornwallis Road House - This is a two bedroom, one bath house with 1,100 sq. ft.



It includes all major appliances, carpet and vinyl throughout, washer/dryer connections, electric baseboard heat, window unit AC and is on well water.



This house has a front porch and screened in side porch. It comes with a lot of yard space.



(RLNE3778895)