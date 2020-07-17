All apartments in Johnston County
Location

193 Carolina Oaks Avenue, Johnston County, NC 27577

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2066 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Beautiful home in Smithfield will be available 8/1! Open concept floor plan w/detailed moldings, wood floors, and downstairs master suite. Two-story foyer, fireplace in FR, formal DR w/coffered ceiling and wainscoting. On-trend, yet timeless, kitchen w/white cabinetry, subway tile back splash, granite counters, breakfast bar island, and SS appliances. Bonus/4th BR upstairs. Front and rear covered porches for relaxing outdoors. Short drive to shopping, dining and access to to I-40! Pets welcome with a $300 fee per pet ( breed restrictions)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue have any available units?
193 Carolina Oaks Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
193 Carolina Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue offer parking?
No, 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue has a pool.
Does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 Carolina Oaks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

