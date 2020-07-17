193 Carolina Oaks Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Beautiful home in Smithfield will be available 8/1! Open concept floor plan w/detailed moldings, wood floors, and downstairs master suite. Two-story foyer, fireplace in FR, formal DR w/coffered ceiling and wainscoting. On-trend, yet timeless, kitchen w/white cabinetry, subway tile back splash, granite counters, breakfast bar island, and SS appliances. Bonus/4th BR upstairs. Front and rear covered porches for relaxing outdoors. Short drive to shopping, dining and access to to I-40! Pets welcome with a $300 fee per pet ( breed restrictions)