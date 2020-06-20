908 Stagecoach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Welcome home to Carolina Forest. When you step inside the front door you will just love the nice open feeling you get with the beautiful staircase to the right and the formal dining room to the left. Walk right into the large living room that has lots of windows and high ceilings. The kitchen is just off of the living room and is going to bring out the chef in you. Get your recipes ready because you're going to love spending time cooking in this home. Perfect eat in kitchen for breakfast or lunch and save dinner for the formal dining room. This great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has a highly desired downstairs master bedroom. The master bedroom is nicely sized and is completed with a double vanity bathroom and large soaking tub and separate shower. Large master closet with lots of storage space. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Don't forget the huge finished bonus room... what will you ever do with all that extra space? Out back you are going to fall in love with the amazing covered deck, it's simply screaming for a hammock or two. The privacy fence is just an added bonus at this point. Hurry up, you don't want to miss out on this wonderful home. July 2020: The homeowner plans on having some of the flooring redone after tenant move out before new tenants move into the home. ***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. One small dog under 15 pounds, fully grown. Sorry, this is a no cats property.***