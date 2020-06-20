All apartments in Jacksonville
908 Stagecoach Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

908 Stagecoach Drive

908 Stagecoach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to Carolina Forest. When you step inside the front door you will just love the nice open feeling you get with the beautiful staircase to the right and the formal dining room to the left. Walk right into the large living room that has lots of windows and high ceilings. The kitchen is just off of the living room and is going to bring out the chef in you. Get your recipes ready because you're going to love spending time cooking in this home. Perfect eat in kitchen for breakfast or lunch and save dinner for the formal dining room. This great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has a highly desired downstairs master bedroom. The master bedroom is nicely sized and is completed with a double vanity bathroom and large soaking tub and separate shower. Large master closet with lots of storage space. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. Don't forget the huge finished bonus room... what will you ever do with all that extra space? Out back you are going to fall in love with the amazing covered deck, it's simply screaming for a hammock or two. The privacy fence is just an added bonus at this point. Hurry up, you don't want to miss out on this wonderful home. July 2020: The homeowner plans on having some of the flooring redone after tenant move out before new tenants move into the home. ***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. One small dog under 15 pounds, fully grown. Sorry, this is a no cats property.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Stagecoach Drive have any available units?
908 Stagecoach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 908 Stagecoach Drive have?
Some of 908 Stagecoach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Stagecoach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Stagecoach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Stagecoach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Stagecoach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 908 Stagecoach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Stagecoach Drive does offer parking.
Does 908 Stagecoach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Stagecoach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Stagecoach Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Stagecoach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Stagecoach Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Stagecoach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Stagecoach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Stagecoach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Stagecoach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Stagecoach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
