335 W. Frances Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

335 W. Frances Street

335 West Frances Street · No Longer Available
Location

335 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room. Property is located just down the road from Camp Lejeune Main Gate. Just minutes to area beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace that is great for creating extra heat on those cold winter nights. The eat in kitchen makes it convenient to entertain company while prepping meals. The bonus room is located on the second floor and is ideal for setting up as an office. There is a covered patio off the back of the home. All pets must be approved by owner. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home today.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 W. Frances Street have any available units?
335 W. Frances Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
Is 335 W. Frances Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 W. Frances Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 W. Frances Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 W. Frances Street is pet friendly.
Does 335 W. Frances Street offer parking?
No, 335 W. Frances Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 W. Frances Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 W. Frances Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 W. Frances Street have a pool?
No, 335 W. Frances Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 W. Frances Street have accessible units?
No, 335 W. Frances Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 W. Frances Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 W. Frances Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 W. Frances Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 W. Frances Street does not have units with air conditioning.
