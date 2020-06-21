Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

335 W. Frances Street Available 07/02/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With A Bonus Room, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - Great three bedroom two bath town house with a bonus room. Property is located just down the road from Camp Lejeune Main Gate. Just minutes to area beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace that is great for creating extra heat on those cold winter nights. The eat in kitchen makes it convenient to entertain company while prepping meals. The bonus room is located on the second floor and is ideal for setting up as an office. There is a covered patio off the back of the home. All pets must be approved by owner. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home today.



