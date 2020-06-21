Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons. All 3 schools are located within the community along with community center, skate park, jogging trail and more! Spacious living room with gas logged fireplace and a separate formal dining room. Large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Downstairs laundry room. Upstairs features all 4 bedrooms with the master bedroom including its own on-suite with his/her sinks, jetted tub, walk in closet and walk in shower. 4th bedroom is very large over the garage and has additional attic storage, jet out and its own full bath! Privacy fenced yard with an oversized yard with shed. Lawn cutting included during season. Pets with owner approval, $150 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.



(RLNE4780076)