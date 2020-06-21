All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 307 AltaVista Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
307 AltaVista Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

307 AltaVista Loop

307 Altavista Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons. All 3 schools are located within the community along with community center, skate park, jogging trail and more! Spacious living room with gas logged fireplace and a separate formal dining room. Large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Downstairs laundry room. Upstairs features all 4 bedrooms with the master bedroom including its own on-suite with his/her sinks, jetted tub, walk in closet and walk in shower. 4th bedroom is very large over the garage and has additional attic storage, jet out and its own full bath! Privacy fenced yard with an oversized yard with shed. Lawn cutting included during season. Pets with owner approval, $150 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

(RLNE4780076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 AltaVista Loop have any available units?
307 AltaVista Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 307 AltaVista Loop have?
Some of 307 AltaVista Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 AltaVista Loop currently offering any rent specials?
307 AltaVista Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 AltaVista Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 AltaVista Loop is pet friendly.
Does 307 AltaVista Loop offer parking?
Yes, 307 AltaVista Loop does offer parking.
Does 307 AltaVista Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 AltaVista Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 AltaVista Loop have a pool?
No, 307 AltaVista Loop does not have a pool.
Does 307 AltaVista Loop have accessible units?
No, 307 AltaVista Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 307 AltaVista Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 AltaVista Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 AltaVista Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 AltaVista Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University