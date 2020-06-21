303 Burberry Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage. Other wonderful features such as separate laundry room, tons of kitchen cabinets with island bar, electric fireplace, trey ceilings in master bedroom & garden tub. 1 to 2 pets allowed with nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 application required, $15 for 2nd pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350 or $375). WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT UNSEEN, FACETIME AND SKYPING NOT ALLOWED.