Jacksonville, NC
303 Burberry Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

303 Burberry Court

303 Burberry Ct · (910) 353-5100
Location

303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage. Other wonderful features such as separate laundry room, tons of kitchen cabinets with island bar, electric fireplace, trey ceilings in master bedroom & garden tub. 1 to 2 pets allowed with nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 application required, $15 for 2nd pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350 or $375). WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT UNSEEN, FACETIME AND SKYPING NOT ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Burberry Court have any available units?
303 Burberry Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Burberry Court have?
Some of 303 Burberry Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Burberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
303 Burberry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Burberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Burberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 303 Burberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 303 Burberry Court does offer parking.
Does 303 Burberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Burberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Burberry Court have a pool?
No, 303 Burberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 303 Burberry Court have accessible units?
No, 303 Burberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Burberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Burberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Burberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Burberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
