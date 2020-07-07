All apartments in Jacksonville
257 Caldwell Loop
257 Caldwell Loop

257 Caldwell Loop · No Longer Available
257 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC 28546

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk in the front door to the dining room. Off of the dining room an archway leads to the U-shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen the breakfast bar separates it from the living room. Upstairs are two bedrooms and two full baths; one bedroom has an on-suite bathroom. The sliding glass door in the living room leads out onto the screened in patio in the fenced in backyard. Prefer non-smokers. May allow one small pet under 30 lbs.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 257 Caldwell Loop have any available units?
257 Caldwell Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 257 Caldwell Loop have?
Some of 257 Caldwell Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Caldwell Loop currently offering any rent specials?
257 Caldwell Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Caldwell Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 Caldwell Loop is pet friendly.
Does 257 Caldwell Loop offer parking?
No, 257 Caldwell Loop does not offer parking.
Does 257 Caldwell Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Caldwell Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Caldwell Loop have a pool?
No, 257 Caldwell Loop does not have a pool.
Does 257 Caldwell Loop have accessible units?
No, 257 Caldwell Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Caldwell Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Caldwell Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Caldwell Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Caldwell Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
