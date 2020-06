Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer. Down the hallway the first room to the left has a door leading out to the side porch. At the end of the hallway are 2 bedrooms. There is also access to the laundry room from the side porch. Owner may accept 1 cat that is fixed, or a small dog under 30lbs.