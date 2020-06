Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Cozy bungalow in a very quiet, established community. Real hardwood floors in family room, dining room, hall and downstairs bedrooms. Recently remodeled bathroom with nice tiled shower and new vanity. Second living area off kitchen is carpeted with large half bath. Laundry is located in half bath also. Large bonus area upstairs. Backyard is private with six foot wooden fence and a brick paver patio. Neighborhood features Wilson Bay Park with a playground and waterfront area. Easy access to all area military bases!