207 Sands Court
207 Sands Court

207 Sands Court · No Longer Available
Location

207 Sands Court, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Brynn Marr Subdivision. This property is just a short drive to the area bases, shopping and fine dining. Thecovered front porch is wonderful on those rainy days. The living room features a fire place the is great for cozy nights. The eat in kitchen is perfect for supper time. The master bedroom has walk in closets and a garden tub. This home has a large back yard. All pets must be pre-approved by the homeowner. Make an appointment today with your agent, before this one gets away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Sands Court have any available units?
207 Sands Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 207 Sands Court have?
Some of 207 Sands Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Sands Court currently offering any rent specials?
207 Sands Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Sands Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Sands Court is pet friendly.
Does 207 Sands Court offer parking?
Yes, 207 Sands Court does offer parking.
Does 207 Sands Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Sands Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Sands Court have a pool?
No, 207 Sands Court does not have a pool.
Does 207 Sands Court have accessible units?
No, 207 Sands Court does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Sands Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Sands Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Sands Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Sands Court does not have units with air conditioning.
