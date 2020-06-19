207 Sands Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Brynn Marr Subdivision. This property is just a short drive to the area bases, shopping and fine dining. Thecovered front porch is wonderful on those rainy days. The living room features a fire place the is great for cozy nights. The eat in kitchen is perfect for supper time. The master bedroom has walk in closets and a garden tub. This home has a large back yard. All pets must be pre-approved by the homeowner. Make an appointment today with your agent, before this one gets away.