Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly

Well maintained end unit townhome in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, MCB Camp Lejeune, and MCAS New River. This home has LVP flooring throughout the downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. The back yard is fully fenced. Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet. No charge for service/companion animals or applicants with no pets.