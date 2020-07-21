541 Shinnville Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 3 bedroom home in a quiet country setting - Property Id: 163837



Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in a quiet country setting, with no HOA. Just 5 miles to I77, shopping and restaurants. Conveniently located to both Mooresville and Troutman. One story living featuring an open floor plan with a split bedroom layout. Large kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. Kitchen opens to breakfast area with fireplace and large family room. Home features a large master suite with 2 closets and a beautifully updated bathroom with dual vanities. Home also has a large laundry room and an additional room that could be used as a formal dining room or as an office space. All appliances are included. Dogs will be considered on an individual basis ( additional fees apply), no cats please. Come see everything this amazing home has to offer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163837

Property Id 163837



(RLNE5391232)