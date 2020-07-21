541 Shinnville Rd

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom home in a quiet country setting - Property Id: 163837
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in a quiet country setting, with no HOA. Just 5 miles to I77, shopping and restaurants. Conveniently located to both Mooresville and Troutman. One story living featuring an open floor plan with a split bedroom layout. Large kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. Kitchen opens to breakfast area with fireplace and large family room. Home features a large master suite with 2 closets and a beautifully updated bathroom with dual vanities. Home also has a large laundry room and an additional room that could be used as a formal dining room or as an office space. All appliances are included. Dogs will be considered on an individual basis ( additional fees apply), no cats please. Come see everything this amazing home has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163837
Property Id 163837
(RLNE5391232)