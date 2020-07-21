All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 541 Shinnville Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
541 Shinnville Rd
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

541 Shinnville Rd

541 Shinnville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

541 Shinnville Road, Iredell County, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom home in a quiet country setting - Property Id: 163837

Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in a quiet country setting, with no HOA. Just 5 miles to I77, shopping and restaurants. Conveniently located to both Mooresville and Troutman. One story living featuring an open floor plan with a split bedroom layout. Large kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. Kitchen opens to breakfast area with fireplace and large family room. Home features a large master suite with 2 closets and a beautifully updated bathroom with dual vanities. Home also has a large laundry room and an additional room that could be used as a formal dining room or as an office space. All appliances are included. Dogs will be considered on an individual basis ( additional fees apply), no cats please. Come see everything this amazing home has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163837
Property Id 163837

(RLNE5391232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Shinnville Rd have any available units?
541 Shinnville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 541 Shinnville Rd have?
Some of 541 Shinnville Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Shinnville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
541 Shinnville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Shinnville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 Shinnville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 541 Shinnville Rd offer parking?
No, 541 Shinnville Rd does not offer parking.
Does 541 Shinnville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 Shinnville Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Shinnville Rd have a pool?
No, 541 Shinnville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 541 Shinnville Rd have accessible units?
No, 541 Shinnville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Shinnville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Shinnville Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Shinnville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Shinnville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Braxton at Lake Norman
118 Plantation Creek Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College