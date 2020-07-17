218 Shady Cove Road

Amenities

Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Owner Suite with lake views. Upper level Loft, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath & Bonus Room with Full Bath. Basement is partially finished with Rec Room including Pool Table, Dining area, Living Room with fireplace, Full Bath and a Bar area. Spacious lot with Deck, Patio, Pier & Boat Slip. Property can be leased short term (minimum 5 months) & mostly furnished (no dishes, linens or TV's) for $4,200/mo + deposit with lawn maintenance, electric & propane included. Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities & garbage pickup. Property can be leased unfurnished for a 12 month lease only (no renewal) at $3,800/mo + deposit with lawn maintenance included. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities & garbage pickup. No Smoking, No Cats & 1 Dog under 60-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.