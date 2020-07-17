All apartments in Iredell County
218 Shady Cove Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

218 Shady Cove Road

218 Shady Cove Road · (704) 662-6049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC 28166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 4630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool table
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Owner Suite with lake views. Upper level Loft, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath & Bonus Room with Full Bath. Basement is partially finished with Rec Room including Pool Table, Dining area, Living Room with fireplace, Full Bath and a Bar area. Spacious lot with Deck, Patio, Pier & Boat Slip. Property can be leased short term (minimum 5 months) & mostly furnished (no dishes, linens or TV's) for $4,200/mo + deposit with lawn maintenance, electric & propane included. Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities & garbage pickup. Property can be leased unfurnished for a 12 month lease only (no renewal) at $3,800/mo + deposit with lawn maintenance included. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities & garbage pickup. No Smoking, No Cats & 1 Dog under 60-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Shady Cove Road have any available units?
218 Shady Cove Road has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Shady Cove Road have?
Some of 218 Shady Cove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Shady Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
218 Shady Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Shady Cove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Shady Cove Road is pet friendly.
Does 218 Shady Cove Road offer parking?
Yes, 218 Shady Cove Road offers parking.
Does 218 Shady Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Shady Cove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Shady Cove Road have a pool?
No, 218 Shady Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 218 Shady Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 218 Shady Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Shady Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Shady Cove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Shady Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Shady Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
