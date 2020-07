Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home! Built in 2018, so still has that new construction appeal! This home offers 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and over 2200 SQ FT. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances and the back yard has been fenced in so you can enjoy the privacy! Don't miss out on this gorgeous home before it's gone! Available 6/15/2020. Call for a showing today!