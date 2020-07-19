125 Stumpy Creek Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Beautiful well maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home furnished with an in-ground pool in Mooresville! Split floor plan offers foyer at entry. Living room with fireplace, dining room with table that seats up to 12. Kitchen with breakfast area and stainless-steel appliances, laundry closet with washer and dryer, the secondary bedrooms share full bathroom. The Master Suite has a cozy sitting area and spacious bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. The outdoor has all the amenities that you need. There is a deck overlooking the pool and two separate sitting areas on each side of the deck. The fully fenced half acre yard includes a fire pit and pergola to enjoy. The property is located just 900 ft from Lake Norman with a park across the street. Lawn and pool maintenance are included. DON'T MISS THIS WONDERFUL HOME WITH LOTS TO OFFER!!