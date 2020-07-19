All apartments in Iredell County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

125 Stumpy Creek Rd

125 Stumpy Creek Road · (704) 248-2621
Location

125 Stumpy Creek Road, Iredell County, NC 28117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1723 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful well maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home furnished with an in-ground pool in Mooresville! Split floor plan offers foyer at entry. Living room with fireplace, dining room with table that seats up to 12. Kitchen with breakfast area and stainless-steel appliances, laundry closet with washer and dryer, the secondary bedrooms share full bathroom. The Master Suite has a cozy sitting area and spacious bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. The outdoor has all the amenities that you need. There is a deck overlooking the pool and two separate sitting areas on each side of the deck. The fully fenced half acre yard includes a fire pit and pergola to enjoy. The property is located just 900 ft from Lake Norman with a park across the street. Lawn and pool maintenance are included. DON'T MISS THIS WONDERFUL HOME WITH LOTS TO OFFER!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd have any available units?
125 Stumpy Creek Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd have?
Some of 125 Stumpy Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Stumpy Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
125 Stumpy Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Stumpy Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 125 Stumpy Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 125 Stumpy Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Stumpy Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 125 Stumpy Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 125 Stumpy Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Stumpy Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Stumpy Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Stumpy Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
