8111 Marcus Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail - This is a very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. There is a washer and dryer included but it is not warranted! Lots of parking space and a beautiful back deck for entertaining! Located near many shops and restaurants!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



