Indian Trail, NC
8111 Marcus Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

8111 Marcus Lane

8111 Marcus Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8111 Marcus Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Beacon Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail - This is a very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. There is a washer and dryer included but it is not warranted! Lots of parking space and a beautiful back deck for entertaining! Located near many shops and restaurants!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5060284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Marcus Lane have any available units?
8111 Marcus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 8111 Marcus Lane have?
Some of 8111 Marcus Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 Marcus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Marcus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Marcus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8111 Marcus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 8111 Marcus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8111 Marcus Lane offers parking.
Does 8111 Marcus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8111 Marcus Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Marcus Lane have a pool?
No, 8111 Marcus Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8111 Marcus Lane have accessible units?
No, 8111 Marcus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Marcus Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8111 Marcus Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 Marcus Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8111 Marcus Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
