6727 1st Avenue Available 02/22/20 Move-In Ready Nestled in Indian Trail - This ranch is conveniently located in the heart of Indian Trail. Split bedroom floor plan with cathedral ceiling in sun-filled great room and flowing laminate hardwoods. Galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Clean w/neutral color scheme throughout. Beautiful mature landscaping you can enjoy from the rocking chair front porch.



