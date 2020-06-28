All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

6402 Clearwater Drive

6402 Clearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6402 Clearwater Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Beacon Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
JUST REDUCED!! ****Available Now ***2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13-MONTH LEASE.

Beautiful 3BR, 3BA adorable ranch home with a covered front porch, off Idlewild Road. New floors in this lovely home. Extra space for your family with the converted bonus room accessible from the carport. Sunny kitchen with appliances. Spacious family room with plenty of light and a great space for entertaining your guests. You will love the fenced-in backyard with a large covered deck on the back of the home for outdoor fun. Close to Charlotte - hurry, this home will not last. 

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Porter Ridge High School
Middle school: Porter Ridge Middle School
Elementary school: Hemby Bridge Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1979
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 Clearwater Drive have any available units?
6402 Clearwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 6402 Clearwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Clearwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Clearwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Clearwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 6402 Clearwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6402 Clearwater Drive offers parking.
Does 6402 Clearwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Clearwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Clearwater Drive have a pool?
No, 6402 Clearwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Clearwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 6402 Clearwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Clearwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 Clearwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Clearwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 Clearwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
