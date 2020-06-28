6402 Clearwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

JUST REDUCED!! ****Available Now ***2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13-MONTH LEASE.



Beautiful 3BR, 3BA adorable ranch home with a covered front porch, off Idlewild Road. New floors in this lovely home. Extra space for your family with the converted bonus room accessible from the carport. Sunny kitchen with appliances. Spacious family room with plenty of light and a great space for entertaining your guests. You will love the fenced-in backyard with a large covered deck on the back of the home for outdoor fun. Close to Charlotte - hurry, this home will not last.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Porter Ridge High School

Middle school: Porter Ridge Middle School

Elementary school: Hemby Bridge Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1979

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.