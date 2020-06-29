All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
5703 Burning Ridge Drive
5703 Burning Ridge Drive

5703 Burning Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5703 Burning Ridge Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Burning Ridge Drive have any available units?
5703 Burning Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5703 Burning Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Burning Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Burning Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Burning Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Burning Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5703 Burning Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5703 Burning Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Burning Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Burning Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5703 Burning Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Burning Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5703 Burning Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Burning Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 Burning Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 Burning Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 Burning Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
