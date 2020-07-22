4825 Farmview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. Nestled in a cozy cul-de-sac subdivision, this two-story split level home is all ready for you to move in! Walk in, and go upstairs to your large living area which flows nicely into the cozy galley kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades! Down the hallway you will find the generous sized secondary bedrooms and a cozy Master bedroom complete with a private Master bathroom. Downstairs is more living space and the two garage. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.