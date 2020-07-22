All apartments in Indian Trail
4825 Farmview Drive

4825 Farmview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Farmview Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. Nestled in a cozy cul-de-sac subdivision, this two-story split level home is all ready for you to move in! Walk in, and go upstairs to your large living area which flows nicely into the cozy galley kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades! Down the hallway you will find the generous sized secondary bedrooms and a cozy Master bedroom complete with a private Master bathroom. Downstairs is more living space and the two garage. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Farmview Drive have any available units?
4825 Farmview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 4825 Farmview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Farmview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Farmview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Farmview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Farmview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Farmview Drive offers parking.
Does 4825 Farmview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 Farmview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Farmview Drive have a pool?
No, 4825 Farmview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Farmview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4825 Farmview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Farmview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 Farmview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 Farmview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4825 Farmview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
