All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like
4205 Wesley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
4205 Wesley Court
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

4205 Wesley Court

4205 Wesley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4205 Wesley Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home!! Light and bright ranch home located on Cul-de-sac lot. Large fenced back yard. 3 bed 2 bath home. Kitchen and baths have been updated. Granite countertops and wood burning fireplace in living room. Entry opens up to high ceilings in living room. Great location near shopping, dining and major highways. Avail Now. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval.
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4205 Wesley Court have any available units?
4205 Wesley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 4205 Wesley Court have?
Some of 4205 Wesley Court's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Wesley Court currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Wesley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Wesley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 Wesley Court is pet friendly.
Does 4205 Wesley Court offer parking?
No, 4205 Wesley Court does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Wesley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Wesley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Wesley Court have a pool?
No, 4205 Wesley Court does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Wesley Court have accessible units?
No, 4205 Wesley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Wesley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Wesley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Wesley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Wesley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with GymIndian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba CollegeCentral Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson CollegeJohnson C Smith University