4205 Wesley Court.

Welcome Home!! Light and bright ranch home located on Cul-de-sac lot. Large fenced back yard. 3 bed 2 bath home. Kitchen and baths have been updated. Granite countertops and wood burning fireplace in living room. Entry opens up to high ceilings in living room. Great location near shopping, dining and major highways. Avail Now. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval.
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.