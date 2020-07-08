4205 Wesley Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home!! Light and bright ranch home located on Cul-de-sac lot. Large fenced back yard. 3 bed 2 bath home. Kitchen and baths have been updated. Granite countertops and wood burning fireplace in living room. Entry opens up to high ceilings in living room. Great location near shopping, dining and major highways. Avail Now. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval.

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.