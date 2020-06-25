All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane

3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch in Indian Trail - Subdivision: Braefield
Bedrooms: 3
Bedrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2000
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Sardis Elem., Porter Ridge Middle, Porter Ridge High School

This Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and about 1200 square feet. It has a large living room, eat in kitchen and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private full bath. 2 secondary bedrooms with good size closets. The back yard is huge and has a 6ft privacy fence and patio. This home is located in Braefield just off of Hwy 74 in Indian Trail. It is convenient to Charlotte, I-485 and Monroe. Rent this home with first months rent and $1350 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

(RLNE4028327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane have any available units?
3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane have?
Some of 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University