3906 Cardinal Bluff Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch in Indian Trail - Subdivision: Braefield

Bedrooms: 3

Bedrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2000

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Sardis Elem., Porter Ridge Middle, Porter Ridge High School



This Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and about 1200 square feet. It has a large living room, eat in kitchen and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private full bath. 2 secondary bedrooms with good size closets. The back yard is huge and has a 6ft privacy fence and patio. This home is located in Braefield just off of Hwy 74 in Indian Trail. It is convenient to Charlotte, I-485 and Monroe. Rent this home with first months rent and $1350 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



(RLNE4028327)