3014 Brook Valley Run

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

New carpet throughout - Fantastic Indian Trail, NC location walkable to all that Sun Valley Commons has to offer, from movie theater, restaurants, shopping and schools. This 5 BR + BONUS (or 6th bedroom!) and 3 full bath home has almost 3000 s.f. Located in Brook Valley subdivision offering community pool and playground. Open concept floor plan has large dining room and formal living room and a spacious great room with wood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a secondary BR and a full bath on the main level, perfect for in-laws, guest suite or even an office! Huge master bedroom is upstairs and has trey ceiling, extra large walk-in closet and master bath with separate garden tub and shower and separate vanities. Good-sized secondary bedrooms. Bonus has closet and can easily be used as a 6th BR.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.