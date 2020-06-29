All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

3014 Brook Valley Run

3014 Brook Valley Run · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Brook Valley Run, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
New carpet throughout - Fantastic Indian Trail, NC location walkable to all that Sun Valley Commons has to offer, from movie theater, restaurants, shopping and schools. This 5 BR + BONUS (or 6th bedroom!) and 3 full bath home has almost 3000 s.f. Located in Brook Valley subdivision offering community pool and playground. Open concept floor plan has large dining room and formal living room and a spacious great room with wood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a secondary BR and a full bath on the main level, perfect for in-laws, guest suite or even an office! Huge master bedroom is upstairs and has trey ceiling, extra large walk-in closet and master bath with separate garden tub and shower and separate vanities. Good-sized secondary bedrooms. Bonus has closet and can easily be used as a 6th BR.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Brook Valley Run have any available units?
3014 Brook Valley Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3014 Brook Valley Run have?
Some of 3014 Brook Valley Run's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Brook Valley Run currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Brook Valley Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Brook Valley Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Brook Valley Run is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Brook Valley Run offer parking?
No, 3014 Brook Valley Run does not offer parking.
Does 3014 Brook Valley Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Brook Valley Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Brook Valley Run have a pool?
Yes, 3014 Brook Valley Run has a pool.
Does 3014 Brook Valley Run have accessible units?
No, 3014 Brook Valley Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Brook Valley Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Brook Valley Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Brook Valley Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 Brook Valley Run does not have units with air conditioning.
