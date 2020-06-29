3003 Filly Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous, 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house located in the Bonterra Development of Indian Trail boasts of Class and Convenience. Just minutes from Hwy 74, I-485, shopping, dining and more, this home located on a corner lot offers an Open Floor Plan, Master on the Main Floor, Gas Fireplace in the Great Room, a covered porch, a Spacious Patio with Pergola, Fenced in Back Yard spectacular interior features, valuable community features and a prime location.



Preregister to schedule a self guided tour or prelease this home on line, at www.goalproperties.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.