3003 Filly Drive
3003 Filly Drive

3003 Filly Drive · No Longer Available
3003 Filly Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous, 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house located in the Bonterra Development of Indian Trail boasts of Class and Convenience. Just minutes from Hwy 74, I-485, shopping, dining and more, this home located on a corner lot offers an Open Floor Plan, Master on the Main Floor, Gas Fireplace in the Great Room, a covered porch, a Spacious Patio with Pergola, Fenced in Back Yard spectacular interior features, valuable community features and a prime location.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3003 Filly Drive have any available units?
3003 Filly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 3003 Filly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Filly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Filly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Filly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Filly Drive offer parking?
No, 3003 Filly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Filly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Filly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Filly Drive have a pool?
No, 3003 Filly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Filly Drive have accessible units?
No, 3003 Filly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Filly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Filly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Filly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Filly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
