Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:40 PM

2213 Shumard Circle

2213 Shumard Circle · (704) 741-1644
Location

2213 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this nicely updated home in the desirable Holly Park Neighborhood . Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with a fenced in back yard. Sun Valley School District! Great property and location. This home is currently occupied. Please do not knock on door. Contact us for viewing.

NO SECTION 8. Small pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1795 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Shumard Circle have any available units?
2213 Shumard Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2213 Shumard Circle have?
Some of 2213 Shumard Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Shumard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Shumard Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Shumard Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Shumard Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Shumard Circle offer parking?
No, 2213 Shumard Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Shumard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Shumard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Shumard Circle have a pool?
No, 2213 Shumard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Shumard Circle have accessible units?
No, 2213 Shumard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Shumard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Shumard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Shumard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Shumard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
