2015 Bikar Court

2 WEEKS FREE RENT!!! (Taken off 2nd month's rent, with a lease that starts within 3 weeks of application date!) Porter Ridge MS & HS - neighborhood clubhouse and swimming pool! This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with 2082 s.f. is located in Bent Creek subdivision in Indian Trail on a cul-de-sac lot. Laminate wood flooring is throughout all upstairs rooms! No carpet is in the home except for on stairs. Beautiful ceramic tile floors are in the dining room, kitchen, breakfast area and great room. Kitchen has tile back splash and and there is a good size laundry room. Four good-sized bedrooms are all upstairs; one is a large bonus/4th bedroom with 2 closets. Community offers club house and swimming pool. Popular schools are Hemby Bridge Elementary and Porter Ridge M.S. & H.S. Located off Indian Trail Fairview Rd. with easy access to the Monroe Bypass! Master BR has trey ceiling and master bath with his & her vanities, garden tub and separate shower. (Washer/dryer on site, but is not warrantied.)