All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 2015 Bikar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
2015 Bikar Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

2015 Bikar Court

2015 Bikar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2015 Bikar Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 WEEKS FREE RENT!!! (Taken off 2nd month's rent, with a lease that starts within 3 weeks of application date!) Porter Ridge MS & HS - neighborhood clubhouse and swimming pool! This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with 2082 s.f. is located in Bent Creek subdivision in Indian Trail on a cul-de-sac lot. Laminate wood flooring is throughout all upstairs rooms! No carpet is in the home except for on stairs. Beautiful ceramic tile floors are in the dining room, kitchen, breakfast area and great room. Kitchen has tile back splash and and there is a good size laundry room. Four good-sized bedrooms are all upstairs; one is a large bonus/4th bedroom with 2 closets. Community offers club house and swimming pool. Popular schools are Hemby Bridge Elementary and Porter Ridge M.S. & H.S. Located off Indian Trail Fairview Rd. with easy access to the Monroe Bypass! Master BR has trey ceiling and master bath with his & her vanities, garden tub and separate shower. (Washer/dryer on site, but is not warrantied.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Bikar Court have any available units?
2015 Bikar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2015 Bikar Court have?
Some of 2015 Bikar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Bikar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Bikar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Bikar Court pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Bikar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 2015 Bikar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Bikar Court offers parking.
Does 2015 Bikar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 Bikar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Bikar Court have a pool?
Yes, 2015 Bikar Court has a pool.
Does 2015 Bikar Court have accessible units?
No, 2015 Bikar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Bikar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Bikar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Bikar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Bikar Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University