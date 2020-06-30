2004 Helleri Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful open ranch w/split-bedroom plan on cul-de-sac! Designer touches throughout. Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, tile floors, finished garage & smooth ceilings are just a few of the extra features Attached 2 car garage. Flat fenced backyard. Other features include...hardwood floors. Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. Large master with vaulted ceiling and Walk-in closet. Close to Sun Valley schools, shopping, cinema and easy access to 485.



Application fees are $65.00 for each adult household member. (Note* Anyone 21 years or older must be listed as an applicant) Application fees are not refundable, please read the terms of the lease for each property or call the property manager with any questions prior to submitting an application.



It's our policy to process one application at a time, therefore contact our office prior to submitting an application for a status update. Keep in mind poor credit, bankruptcies or poor rental history will seriously hamper your chances of being approved. We follow strict guidelines developed by The Fair Credit Reporting Act



Lease Approval: Upon lease approval, the first month's rent pro-rated and one month's security deposited is payable prior to move-in. Prior to move in a detailed walk through with digital pictures will be done with a representative.



Pets: Pets are subject to approval... depending on size, breed and age. Only pets under 25lbs will be considered for this home.



Upon vacate, all homes must be professionally cleaned prior to move-out inspection.



Lease Payments: All rent monies are collected through AUTOMATIC bank draft. Rent is due on the first and is late on the 6th. A late charge of $50 will be assessed on the 6th day of the month. All tenants are given a secured user name and password for their own on-line portal. Through this portal, tenants have access to their account financials and can submit maintenance requests. If it's an emergency, all tenants will be given a list of emergency numbers.