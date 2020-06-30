All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

2004 Helleri Dr

2004 Helleri Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Helleri Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful open ranch w/split-bedroom plan on cul-de-sac! Designer touches throughout. Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, tile floors, finished garage & smooth ceilings are just a few of the extra features Attached 2 car garage. Flat fenced backyard. Other features include...hardwood floors. Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. Large master with vaulted ceiling and Walk-in closet. Close to Sun Valley schools, shopping, cinema and easy access to 485.

Application fees are $65.00 for each adult household member. (Note* Anyone 21 years or older must be listed as an applicant) Application fees are not refundable, please read the terms of the lease for each property or call the property manager with any questions prior to submitting an application.

It's our policy to process one application at a time, therefore contact our office prior to submitting an application for a status update. Keep in mind poor credit, bankruptcies or poor rental history will seriously hamper your chances of being approved. We follow strict guidelines developed by The Fair Credit Reporting Act

Lease Approval: Upon lease approval, the first month's rent pro-rated and one month's security deposited is payable prior to move-in. Prior to move in a detailed walk through with digital pictures will be done with a representative.

Pets: Pets are subject to approval... depending on size, breed and age. Only pets under 25lbs will be considered for this home.

Upon vacate, all homes must be professionally cleaned prior to move-out inspection.

Lease Payments: All rent monies are collected through AUTOMATIC bank draft. Rent is due on the first and is late on the 6th. A late charge of $50 will be assessed on the 6th day of the month. All tenants are given a secured user name and password for their own on-line portal. Through this portal, tenants have access to their account financials and can submit maintenance requests. If it's an emergency, all tenants will be given a list of emergency numbers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Helleri Dr have any available units?
2004 Helleri Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2004 Helleri Dr have?
Some of 2004 Helleri Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Helleri Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Helleri Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Helleri Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Helleri Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Helleri Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Helleri Dr offers parking.
Does 2004 Helleri Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Helleri Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Helleri Dr have a pool?
No, 2004 Helleri Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Helleri Dr have accessible units?
No, 2004 Helleri Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Helleri Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Helleri Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Helleri Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2004 Helleri Dr has units with air conditioning.

