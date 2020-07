Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Well appointed three bedroom home, with formal dining area, sunroom and additional bonus room with private access that could be utilized as a home office or additional bedroom. Large, open living area, with gas fireplace and large windows. Spacious bedrooms that will accommodate guests. All appliances provided and the kitchen is equipped with an abundance of cabinetry. This property is located in the community of Brandon Oaks that offers a variety of amenities.