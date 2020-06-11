All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated November 20 2019

9336 Culcairn Road

9336 Culcairn Road · No Longer Available
Location

9336 Culcairn Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home with wraparound front porch. Great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar island, pantry and breakfast nook. 3 bedrooms downstairs and a 4th (2nd master) upstairs. Privacy fenced back yard with patio. Community pool and playground. Fantastic Huntersville location convenient to restaurants, hospital, I77 and much more. No aggressive breed of dog due to insurance. No smoking on premises.
Online application is required by all parties 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9336 Culcairn Road have any available units?
9336 Culcairn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9336 Culcairn Road have?
Some of 9336 Culcairn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9336 Culcairn Road currently offering any rent specials?
9336 Culcairn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9336 Culcairn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9336 Culcairn Road is pet friendly.
Does 9336 Culcairn Road offer parking?
Yes, 9336 Culcairn Road offers parking.
Does 9336 Culcairn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9336 Culcairn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9336 Culcairn Road have a pool?
Yes, 9336 Culcairn Road has a pool.
Does 9336 Culcairn Road have accessible units?
No, 9336 Culcairn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9336 Culcairn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9336 Culcairn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9336 Culcairn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9336 Culcairn Road does not have units with air conditioning.

