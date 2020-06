Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Lots of nice upgrades and immaculate. Open spacious kitchen with tile back splash and plenty of cabinets for all your gadgets. Spacious family room with gas fire place. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Generous size bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Private backyard. Convenient location to shopping and dining. Welcome Home (Home to get new flooring once current tenants are moved out)