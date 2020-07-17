2673 Rockfish Rd

Amenities
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, Formal Living Room, Great Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with Pantry, Island & Dining Area, Rear Patio, Foyer, All Bedrooms & Laundry Upstairs, Large Open Family Area Upstairs, Master Suite with Dual Vanity, Separate Shower, Walk in Closet & Garden Tub, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Tops in Kitchen, Rear Privacy Fence. Pets considered on a case by case bases, 200 nonrefundable pet fee. Ready to make your home.
(RLNE5779011)