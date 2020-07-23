/
robeson county
173 Apartments for rent in Robeson County, NC📍
308 West 24th Street
308 West 24th Street, Lumberton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
308 West 24th Street Available 08/10/20 - (RLNE5971621)
172 Forest Road
172 Forest Road, Barker Ten Mile, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
172 Forest Road Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5900050)
257 Sothern Comfort Drive
257 Southern Comfort Drive, Robeson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$525
840 sqft
14x60 adrians Trailer on a beautiful 300 acre ranch. water sewer and garbage included
279 Southern Comfort Drive
279 Southern Comfort Drive, Robeson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$525
840 sqft
14x60 Adrians Trailer on a beautiful 300 acre ranch. water sewer and garbage included
203 W 26th Street
203 West 26th Street, Lumberton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Full of character and charm! Home for rent located just a block away from Southeastern Regional Medical Center! Completely furnished and ready to move in. Please go to www.PremierTeamHomes.com to fill out Application. $25 application fee.
566 Canady Road
566 Canady Road, Robeson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Weekly rental 500 per week, furnished with utilities 3 Bedroom 2 Bath furnished home 2000 sq ft. Short term rental 500 weekly utilities included. County atmosphere with farm animals.
2303 N. Rowland Ave
2303 North Rowland Avenue, Lumberton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5742857)
44 Blue Jay Drive
44 Blue Jay Drive, Robeson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
44 Blue Jay Drive Available 05/20/20 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, central hvac (Gas heat). No Pets Allowed (RLNE5734731)
302 W. 18th Street
302 West 18th Street, Lumberton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1783 sqft
302 W. 18th Street Available 04/17/20 3-bedroom 2-bathroom on corner lot in Tanglewood subdivision - 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom traditional home. Refrigerator, Stove and washer/dryer hookups. Corner Lot in Tanglewood subdivision.
7475 N Hwy 41 Highway N
7475 North Carolina Highway 41, Robeson County, NC
Studio
$800
Spacious, commercial building FOR RENT. Separate access to Drive. You can go to www.PremierTeamHomes.com to fill out the application. Its a $25 application fee for each application which covers the Credit and Criminal Background Check.
Results within 1 mile of Robeson County
Jack Britt
7044 Mariners Landing
7044 Mariners Landing Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Mariners Pointe - Beautiful 2 Story Home with Open Floorplan, 4 Bedrooms plus a Finished Bonus Room, Lake View, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Pre-Wired for Surround Sound and Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwoods on
Results within 5 miles of Robeson County
Verified
South View
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at South Main Apartments where you'll find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, sophistication and convenience at the area’s most sought after address in Hope Mills.
South View
4322 Dominique Street
4322 Dominque Street, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1628 sqft
Great home in Fairway Forest subdivision of Hope Mills! 3 BR/ 2.
Jack Britt
3505 Lancers Dr
3505 Lancers Dr, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2106 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4BR in Jack Britt School District - Property Id: 325555 Recently remodeled 4BR/2.5BA plus bonus brick home with upgraded granite countertops, redesigned lighting, new flooring and brand new appliances.
South View
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2230 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom (more like 4 with the extra loft space upstairs!), 2 bathroom home located in Village End is available now! It features ample living space, a three car garage,
Jack Britt
6108 Camden Rd.
6108 Camden Road, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
6108 Camden Road, Fayetteville NC 28306 - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom / 1 bath home. Laundry in outside storage room. Fully fenced in backyard with wired workshop/ Storage. Located near Millstone Theatre and Shopping Center.
Jack Britt
2426 Market Hill Drive
2426 Market Hill Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2514 sqft
2426 Market Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 ESTATES AT CAMDEN - A must see Two Story home in the Jack Britt School District with a Grande, Two Story Foyer Entrance, Rich Bamboo Flooring throughout the downstairs, Screened Back Porch, Covered Front
Rockfish
197 Sidesaddle Court
197 Sidesaddle Court, Rockfish, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features.
South View
5463 Trade St
5463 Trade Street, Hope Mills, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Immaculate Apartment in Hope Mills - Historic Trade St. Apartment.within walking distance to Hope Mills Lake. 2 Bedrooms, Living Room, 1 Bath with Shower Only. Central AC/Heat, Ceiling Fans, No W/D Hookups but laundromat in close proximity.
South View
6070 Camden Rd.
6070 Camden Road, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3120 sqft
6070 Camden Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28306 - Updated home with close to 3 acres of land. Located right across from Millstone Cinemas and shopping. This house is a must to see. Home has 3 porch/patio areas.
South View
3520 Castlefield Ln
3520 Castlefield Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2900 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) 3520 Castlefield (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) Wonderful family home conveniently located behind the Millstone Theater Mall Area.
South View
4001 Trenchholm Lane
4001 Trenchholm Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1701 sqft
4001 Trenchholm Lane Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home Located in Brookridge! - Fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL ranch-style home, located in the Brookridge subdivision.
Gray's Creek
5338 Woodpecker Drive
5338 Woodpecker Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Family Home in Asphens Creek. Great School District. This home offers 4 bedrooms, split floor plan, master bedroom with large master bath, garden tub as well as walk in shower, double vanity.
Jack Britt
2951 Brookcrossing Drive
2951 Brookcrossing Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home with a sunroom in gated community with clubhouse.
