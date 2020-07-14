Amenities

"Come visit Stone Gables Apartments and find your new home today! Stone Gables Apartments offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas with ceiling fans, fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and upgraded appliances, large walk-in closets, alarm systems, and a full-size washer/dryer in every unit. All utilities, except for electricity, are paid for by management! Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center or sand volleyball court, play with your furry friend at one of our three dog parks, or take a dip in the resort-style swimming pool! Our inviting clubhouse offers a Starbucks coffee bar, tanning room, and business center. For your enjoyment and convenience, our gated community also offers outdoor lounge areas, picnic areas with BBQ grills, a playground for kids, secure access to our buildings, pet spa, and valet dry cleaning and laundry services. Contact our leasing staff ...