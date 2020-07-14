All apartments in Raeford
Raeford, NC
Stone Gables
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Stone Gables

9000 Stone Gate Dr · (910) 218-8804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC 28376

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6302 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stone Gables.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
valet service
volleyball court
garage
parking
hot tub
package receiving
"Come visit Stone Gables Apartments and find your new home today! Stone Gables Apartments offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas with ceiling fans, fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and upgraded appliances, large walk-in closets, alarm systems, and a full-size washer/dryer in every unit. All utilities, except for electricity, are paid for by management! Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center or sand volleyball court, play with your furry friend at one of our three dog parks, or take a dip in the resort-style swimming pool! Our inviting clubhouse offers a Starbucks coffee bar, tanning room, and business center. For your enjoyment and convenience, our gated community also offers outdoor lounge areas, picnic areas with BBQ grills, a playground for kids, secure access to our buildings, pet spa, and valet dry cleaning and laundry services. Contact our leasing staff ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18. $400 Reservation Fee (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Other. Surface, Garage - $100. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stone Gables have any available units?
Stone Gables has 3 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stone Gables have?
Some of Stone Gables's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stone Gables currently offering any rent specials?
Stone Gables is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stone Gables pet-friendly?
Yes, Stone Gables is pet friendly.
Does Stone Gables offer parking?
Yes, Stone Gables offers parking.
Does Stone Gables have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stone Gables offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stone Gables have a pool?
Yes, Stone Gables has a pool.
Does Stone Gables have accessible units?
No, Stone Gables does not have accessible units.
Does Stone Gables have units with dishwashers?
No, Stone Gables does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Stone Gables have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stone Gables has units with air conditioning.
