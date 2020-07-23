/
scotland county
13 Apartments for rent in Scotland County, NC📍
201 Second Street
201 2nd Street, Laurinburg, NC
2 Bedrooms
$525
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899311)
138 Jordyn Lane/lot 104
138 Jordyn Ln, Scotland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$525
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home! Ready for Rent! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath is perfect for quiet living, and spacious bedrooms. With a large front and back yard for your enjoyment. There are washer and dryer hookups, with central heat and air as well.
1601 Sherbrooke Circle
1601 Sherbrooke Circle, Laurinburg, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1601 Sherbrooke Circle, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - HOME IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEC 8/FOUR CO HOUSING VOUCHERS. DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING! 2 BR/2 BA single story condo.
11680 Purcell Road
11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
11680 Purcell Road Available 05/04/20 11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS. CURRENT OCCUPIED - Unavailable for viewing. TRESPASSERS NOT PERMITTED. 3 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Scotland County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
Weymouth Heights
25 Cypress Circle
25 Cypress Circle, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Live close to downtown Southern Pines shopping and restaurants. Craftsman style townhome, living areas has vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light.
Old Bethesda
1007 Devonshire Trail
1007 Devonshire Trail, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom fully fenced home WITH POOL available for rent! Comfortable one level ranch with updated kitchen , gas fireplace, screened in porch overlooking huge yard and pool maintenance included in rent! Hardwood throughout main
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.
1624 E Indiana Avenue
1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.
Highland Trails
104 Tartan Trail
104 Tartan Trail, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Immaculately kept, bright and beautiful home for rent in the desirable Highland Trails neighborhood! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE! This home has tons of storage; large yard; and details you will love. Formal entry leading to office on the left.
201 Muirkirk Way
201 Muirkirk Way, Aberdeen, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WATERFRONT 2BR-2BA split floor-plan with separate Den, a large vaulted Living Room AND a screened Porch overlooking the water! Paved Driveway, private Garage, and Gas Fireplace. Located on the Southern Pines and Aberdeen border off Saunders Blvd.
330 W Hedgelawn Way
330 West Hedgelawn Way, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath split floor plan located in the desirable Sandhurst South neigborhood in Southern Pines. Home features circle driveway with covered front porch entryway and arched windows.
557 Equestrian Way
557 Equestrian Way, Five Points, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful home, huge backyard, formal dining, Open Floor plan, covered patio, large master suite, laundry upstairs..much more...
